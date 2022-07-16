Parts of Telangana to receive heavy rainfall in next two days

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed a break from incessant rains in the past week, but forecasts predict that heavy showers are in store for a few areas on Sunday and Monday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places over Telangana.

On Sunday, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (R-U) and Janagaon.

On Monday, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, however, there will likely be clear skies.

According to Telangana State Planning and Development Society forecast, maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30 to 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 20 to 23 degrees Celsius.