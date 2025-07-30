Karachi: Pakistani drama Parwarish, which has consistently trended since its launch for its strong storyline and powerful performances, is now making headlines, but for all the wrong reasons.

The drama, which stars Aina Asif and Samar Jafri in lead roles, has come under fire after one of its recent episodes allegedly showcased and promoted LGBTQ themes. Viewers across Pakistan and even in India are slamming the makers, accusing them of pushing an agenda under the guise of storytelling.

Amid this growing controversy, another old issue has resurfaced, this time involving one of the drama’s actors.

Pakistani actor’s remarks go viral again

Actor Abul Hasan, who plays the character Sameer, is once again at the centre of public outrage after an old video clip from one of his Instagram Live sessions started making rounds on social media.

In the clip, Abul, who also goes by the handle Abulography, is seen making highly controversial remarks about Namaz, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and Islam, calling Islam a “man-made religion,” and even referring to Salah (prayer) as “shirk.”

One of the statements in the viral video includes, “Aap sab jo Namaz padte ho, shirk karte ho. Kyunki Allah ke naam ke saath kisi aur ka naam jodte ho. Jab aap AllahuAkbar bolte ho, toh Akbar aa raha hai, woh shirk hai. (All of you who offer Namaz (prayers) are committing shirk. Because you’re associating another name with Allah’s name. When you say ‘Allahu Akbar,’ the name ‘Akbar’ comes with Allah, and that is shirk).”

He even goes on to say, “Prophet kaun the, man the na? Toh religion man-made hua na.”

Many sisters follow Abulography because he talks about women’s rights. But the same influencer has openly mocked Islam in his live session, calling it a man‑made religion, calling Salah shirk and even supporting LGBTQ themes in dramas like Parwarish. This is how Shaytan slowly… pic.twitter.com/irXnYMEsyL — Sami Shah (@Im_da_irh_) July 26, 2025

The video is reportedly around a year old, and while there were reports of Abul issuing a public apology. However, Siasat.com could not find any public apology or clarification from the actor despite thorough online searches.

This clip has only added fuel to the already growing outrage against the Parwarish team. Social media users are now demanding a response from the show’s makers and calling for accountability.

Parwarish, directed by Meesam Naqvi and written by Kiran Siddiqui, is produced by Fahad Mustafa under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment. The show airs every Monday and Tuesday and has so far released 33 episodes on YouTube.

The cast includes Nauman Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Reham Rafiq, Abul Hasan, and Nooray Zeeshan.