Viewers from India, Pakistani slam Parwarish makers, know why

Karachi: One of 2025’s most-watched Pakistani dramas, Parwarish, starring Samar Jafri and Aina Asif, has landed in controversy after a scene from episode 31 went viral for all the wrong reasons.

While the show has been praised for its honest portrayal of modern parenting and intergenerational struggles, viewers from both India and Pakistan are now slamming the makers after spotting a rainbow-colored Pride heart poster in the background of a cafe scene. The visual appears briefly as Wali sings at the cafe, but it has sparked massive outrage online.

Many social media users accused the makers of subtly pushing LGBTQ+ imagery in a family drama, a move that didn’t sit well with a section of the audience. “This is unacceptable. We watched this show with our families,” one user wrote. Several netizens also claimed they’ve now stopped watching the show. Here’s how viewers are reacting.

ARY DRAMA “PARWARISH”and a guy working in it …It’s honestly disturbing how openly this promotes LGeeBTQ. What’s even more frustrating is that it’s always @arydigitalpk pushing this kind of content. Why is it always them normalising such things? pic.twitter.com/WaDm5D6jHm — Zarish k (@zarish_Kay) July 25, 2025

Openly promoting LGBT is an ALARMING SITUATION!!

Title of drama is Parwarish while they are showing that it's okay to ignore studies and carrier and be madly in love and an intentional physical touch with Na-mehram is absolutely fine, Music is passion and love shove is all what a https://t.co/RXaMYgDSTr — Jiya (@JiyaCheikh) July 27, 2025

The very reason I stopped watching parwarish is the scene where they show that LGBT rainbow and a gay-like man.

In fact we should be boycotting @arydigitalasia because this is not the first time they are promoting LGBT agenda!#Parwarish

I thought this drama made some sense but ! https://t.co/li3UfNrBBW — Hamara Naya Pakistan (@ProNayaPakistan) July 27, 2025

I'm sorry but I'll always speak about how #Parwarish is one of the most waahiyaat dramas of 2025. It's a slow poison for this generation with propaganda written all over it.



-LGBT

-Rebellion

-Haram Love

-Clownery of mental health



Vomit inducing serial literally! https://t.co/eTm3CViYOH — خوابیدہ✨ (@Rose_Lips123) July 27, 2025

parwarish had lgbtq themes n y'all didnt tell me ??? https://t.co/JhS1LGhFWU — ammar 🌙 (@marsisamenace) July 27, 2025

Directed by Meesam Naqvi and written by Kiran Siddiqui, Parwarish is produced by Fahad Mustafa under Big Bang Entertainment. The drama airs every Monday and Tuesday and has completed 33 episodes so far on YouTube. The ensemble cast includes Nauman Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Reham Rafiq, Abul Hasan, and Nooray Zeeshan.