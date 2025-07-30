Viewers from India, Pakistani slam Parwarish makers, know why

Karachi: One of 2025’s most-watched Pakistani dramas, Parwarish, starring Samar Jafri and Aina Asif, has landed in controversy after a scene from episode 31 went viral for all the wrong reasons.
While the show has been praised for its honest portrayal of modern parenting and intergenerational struggles, viewers from both India and Pakistan are now slamming the makers after spotting a rainbow-colored Pride heart poster in the background of a cafe scene. The visual appears briefly as Wali sings at the cafe, but it has sparked massive outrage online.
Many social media users accused the makers of subtly pushing LGBTQ+ imagery in a family drama, a move that didn’t sit well with a section of the audience. “This is unacceptable. We watched this show with our families,” one user wrote. Several netizens also claimed they’ve now stopped watching the show. Here’s how viewers are reacting.
Directed by Meesam Naqvi and written by Kiran Siddiqui, Parwarish is produced by Fahad Mustafa under Big Bang Entertainment. The drama airs every Monday and Tuesday and has completed 33 episodes so far on YouTube. The ensemble cast includes Nauman Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Reham Rafiq, Abul Hasan, and Nooray Zeeshan.