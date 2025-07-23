Hyderabad: In an exciting twist that has sent fans into a frenzy, actor Fahad Mustafa is all set to make an appearance in the hit Pakistani drama Parwarish. Yes, you read that right! While viewers already knew he was the producer behind the emotionally powerful show, the recent episode hinted at something even more thrilling, his entry in the drama.

Starring Samar Abbas Jafri and Aina Asif, Parwarish has quickly climbed the charts to become one of the most-watched and trending Urdu dramas of the season. With its heartfelt narrative exploring modern-day parenting, intergenerational gaps, and emotional complexities, the show has deeply resonated with audiences across Pakistan and beyond.

The 31st episode brought a sweet surprise when the character Wali Jahangir played by Samar received a call from someone named “Fahad Mustafa”. The wholesome moment left fans super excited.

In a recent interview, Fahad had teased that he would return to television with a drama “very soon,” and now fans believe Parwarish might just be it. While the nature of his role is still under wraps, the buzz is loud and clear — something big is coming in the next week’s episodes.

Directed by Meesam Naqvi and written by Kiran Siddiqui, Parwarish airs every Monday and Tuesday, and is currently in its final stretch, wrapping up character arcs without a hint of drag.

So, are you ready to see the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star back in action on TV? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more such interesting scoops and updates on the show.