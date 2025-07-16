Hyderabad: While the entertainment exchange between India and Pakistan has taken a hit following the Pahalgam attack and ongoing political tensions, one Pakistani drama has quietly managed to cut through the noise and find a place in the hearts of Indian audiences.

The drama in question? Parwarish, a heartfelt and realistic series that’s now trending big time on X (formerly Twitter) in India, especially after the airing of its latest episodes 28 and 29 this week.

About Parwarish

Pakistani drama Parwarish (Image Source: YouTube)

Starring two of the youngest and most promising talents of the industry, Samar Abbas Jafri and Aina Asif, Parwarish is now being hailed as one of the most emotional and best dramas of recent times. Despite the ban on several Pakistani YouTube channels and entertainment accounts in India, this show has created a strong word-of-mouth wave and it’s easy to see why.

A realistic portrayal of parenting today

At its core, Parwarish explores the challenges of modern-day parenting and the evolving dynamics between parents and children. From relatable struggles to raw emotional exchanges, the drama has struck a chord across borders.

Netizens are particularly praising how the storyline has been constructed in a balanced, layered, and deeply emotional way, without going overboard on theatrics.

The performances by the leads Samar as Wali Jahangir and Aina as Maya Shaheer have received overwhelming applause. But it’s not just the younger actors; even the senior cast including Nauman Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, and Saman Ansari are being lauded.

Indian Viewers React

Indian audiences have taken to social media to express how Parwarish stands out in the current drama landscape. Comments like “Best drama in recent times,” “Every emotion feels real,” and “This deserves to be watched across the world” are now flooding online.

Despite the digital barrier, clips from the show and fan edits are still managing to reach Indian viewers, with hashtags related to Parwarish trending consistently.

I think everyone needs to watch this show. The drama is a breathe of fresh air in a pile of repetitive toxic love stories. Finally a drama that depicts the current generation issues and their upbringing obstacles parents face. Kudos to entire team! 🤌🏻🔥💖 #Parwarish — Soha ❤ (@PerkOfBeingSoha) July 16, 2025

I don’t have words to praise the artists of the drama ‘Parwarish’ I mean whatever u will say it will be less. Because words are just not enough for this masterpiece. To the creators behind., I just want to thank you for bringing a project like this !#Parwarish — Darshna Dhera (@darshna_dhera) July 15, 2025

#AinaAsif really delves into her character so well. She made me sob real bad! Like we really should praise her more for her acting skills! Damn good Girl!#parwarish pic.twitter.com/iWj02LEb0K — Kisa (@Swify_R) July 14, 2025

Balanced parenting always wins , firstly he embraced him , then showed disappoinment silently ( fair enough ) , let him process his mistake and then I am sure he is going to communicate next that's how you raise kids

[ #Parwarish ] >>> pic.twitter.com/okBV8xPpSi — Roma 🏸 (@Roma64360265) July 15, 2025

God, this scene was beautiful. Yesterday I felt like this was going somewhere which wasn’t needed at all but the makers of #Parwarish proved me wrong. We needed this scene.

We know Sameer’s not a bad kid. He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time and the way pic.twitter.com/xMK6A9cmPA — Sid (@elleinax) July 15, 2025

Watching Suleiman & Panha handle things with calm & maturity was something Aniya had never seen at home. She realized a father can be gentle, parents can be kind & love doesn’t have to be loud or toxic. In her uncle’s arms, she found the comfort her father never gave#Parwarish pic.twitter.com/ql2Z9ryxBi — Farah.🌻 (@Guzaaarish) July 15, 2025

The best character developments and their growth since the beginning is immense! Who started as the worst parents finally trying to find a middle ground for their daughter#Parwarish pic.twitter.com/lbChASUHZQ — Kisa (@Swify_R) July 15, 2025

3 Hugs !!

Maya's father is winning our hearts ❤️

Sammer needed that hug from his father at that moment🥺 & the director gave it to us🤍

The way Wali said, "amanat hain apki" 🥺 the development in Wali's character director is showing is really appreciable 👌



#Parwarish pic.twitter.com/BHPPitY2ef — Dive_Flex (@democratic_804) July 16, 2025

THIS IS HIS FIRST ACTING GIG BTWWWW????



Abul the way im proud of this boy #Parwarish pic.twitter.com/J5fEaeGUIV — mek | 🍉 (@rasgullaamek) July 15, 2025

omg #parwarish has me obsessed, literally cannot wait for the next episode pic.twitter.com/vg0lm6B5E7 — 𝒘. 🤍 (@omgwashhh) July 14, 2025

Directed by Meesam Naqvi and penned by Kiran Siddiqui, Parwarish is produced by Fahad Mustafa under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment. The show airs every Monday and Tuesday, and is quietly becoming a fan favorite.

Are you also watching Parwarish? Comment below.