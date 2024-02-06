Pasmanda Muslims’ body holds panchayat in UP to discuss community issues

Lucknow: All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz (AIPMM) Pasmanda Panchaayat was held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on February 4, 2024.



Vice-Chancellors, former IAS officers, intellectuals, and BJP leaders from all over India were invited to the event. There was discussion of issues pertaining to Pasmanda Muslims, who make up 85% of Muslims in India.

Adnan Qamar, a law student and Pasmanda activist was selected as president and in-charge of AIPMM, Telangana state.

Adnan Qamar pledged to fulfill the enormous duty that AIPMM has given him while expressing his complete delight. He went on to say that Pasmanda Muslims in Telangana are the most downtrodden communities falling behind Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“There is no adequate representation of their issues due to which they are socially, economical and educationally backward,” he said. He urged governments, political parties and civil societies to come forward and help for the upliftment of Pasmanda communities.

Notably, PM Modi has spoken on behalf of Pasmandas on several occasions, and the BJP is a staunch ally of Pasmandas. In an attempt to secure Pasmanda votes, the BJP appointed Danish Azad Ansari as a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh and Prof. Tariq Mansoor as national vice-president of the party.