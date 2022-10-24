Watch: Pasoori brings Indian, Pakistani fans together amid on-field tension

As it often does, music upheld unity among Indian and Pakistani fans at the end of the high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, fans from both sides were seen grooving to the famous Coke Studio Pakistan song Pasoori. It is to be noted that the group stage match went down to the wire. Both innings were full of ebbs and flows where the players gave their best.

Pasoori, Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has gained over 420 Million views since its release in February this year. With catchy lyrics and groovy beats, Pasoori continues to be a chat buster.

Also Read Virat Kohli: An Enigmatic Champion

There was high drama during the last over of the match with India needing 16 runs to win. The over produced two wickets, and three extras before Ravichandran Ashwin put it to rest with a chip over mid-off.