Passenger booked for filming female cabin crew on Hyderabad-Udaipur flight

Hyderabad: A passenger was booked for allegedly photographing female cabin crew members in an objectionable manner and misbehaving with a co-passenger aboard an IndiGo flight at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Friday, April 24, the police said.

The accused, identified as Praveen, a Tamil Nadu-based businessman, was travelling on flight 6E-6323 from Hyderabad to Udaipur when the incident occurred at around 7.45 am, RGI Airport Outpost police told Times of India.

According to a complaint filed by an IndiGo representative, Omprakash, Praveen, seated in row 6B, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He allegedly used his mobile phone to zoom in and photograph female crew members, focusing on their legs, faces and bodies.

He also reportedly used abusive language and his behaviour drew a complaint from the passenger seated next to him.

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Despite repeated warnings from the cabin crew, Praveen continued to disrupt the flight, following which he was deboarded and handed over to airport police.

A case was registered under Section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We have registered a case and issued a notice to the accused passenger as per law,” RGI Airport SI K Harika told TOI.