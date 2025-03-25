Passenger held for attempting to open emergency exit mid flight to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A tense situation unfolded mid-flight on an IndiGo aircraft from Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad’s Shamshabad Airport when a passenger attempted to open the emergency exit while the plane was airborne.

According to local reports, fellow passengers noticed the man trying to open the door and immediately alerted the flight crew, who swiftly intervened to restrain him. The crew detained the individual, preventing any major incident.

Meanwhile, the pilot safely landed the flight at Hyderabad airport, where authorities took custody of the unruly passenger. He was later handed over to the airport police for further investigation.

Preliminary reports suggest that the passenger may have been experiencing mental health issues. Authorities have since shifted him to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Airport police are investigating the matter to determine the exact circumstances leading to the incident.