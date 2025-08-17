Passenger train derails in Pakistan; 1 killed, several injured

Lahore: At least one passenger was killed and 33 others injured when several coaches of a train derailed in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Sunday.

This is the third train derailment incident in Punjab this month.

The Awam Express en route to Karachi from Peshawar via Lahore derailed early in the morning in Lodhran district of Punjab, around 400 kms from here, a statement from the Pakistan Railways said.

“Four coaches of the train derailed leaving one passenger dead and 33 injured,” the statement said.

At least 11 injured received medical assistance at the site of the incident and the rest were rushed to the District Hospital in Lodhran for treatment. Two critically injured persons were transferred to a hospital in Bahawalpur,” it said.

Deputy Commissioner (Lodhran) Lubna Nazir told reporters that rescue operations for the injured passengers were completed and the railway authorities have started the work for restoration of the track.

The incident had caused massive damage to the rolling stock and a large portion of the track.

Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible for the accident and after ordering an inquiry into the incident, directed authorities to submit a report within seven days.

“No one can be allowed to play with human lives under any circumstances. We have started reforms within the railways department, and people will benefit from it soon,” Abbasi said in a statement.

The minister directed the railway authorities to complete the restoration of the track at the earliest as trains scheduled on the route have been diverted on other tracks.

Earlier, at least five passengers were injured after two coaches and engine of Musa Pak Express derailed at Raiwind, Lahore, while going to Multan on August 11.

In the other incident, 30 passengers were injured when 10 coaches of Islamabad Express were derailed soon after its departure for Islamabad from Lahore on August 1.