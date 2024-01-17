‘Passport Adalat’ at Hyderabad RPO on January 20

Hyderabad: A Passport Adalat will be held on Saturday, January 20, at the Regional Passport Office premises in Secunderabad.

Applicants, whose applications are pending for various reasons may walk in to attend the Adalat, between 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM on 20 January 2024 along with all required original and self-attested copies, a press release informed.

The Hyderabad Regional Passport Office (HRPO) has issued over 7.85 lakh passports this year and is ranked fifth in India for the highest number of passports issued in 2023.

The RPO Hyderabad, run by the Ministry of External Affairs, issued 6.43 lakh passports in 2022 and 7.85 lakh in 2023, as per the press release issued on Friday.

According to the release, the RPO Hyderabad conducted special Saturday drives throughout the year that helped with the efficiency. These efforts were part of a larger national initiative, with RPOs across the country collectively issuing over 1.5 crore passports and related travel documents across all regions by November 2023.

Besides this, the RPO, this year also worked in partnership with the Telangana State Haj Committee, which has established a dedicated counter to streamline the application process for Haj pilgrimages.

The initiative has successfully processed over 400 requests in the last ten days, further enhancing the processing time.