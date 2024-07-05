Passports of over 3.3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey leaked

The passport details of more than 3.3 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey were leaked online following a week of heightened anti-Syrian sentiment.

The leak, which appeared on multiple Telegram channels, disclosed personal information including names, addresses, and phone numbers.

🚨The leaked database in #Turkey yesterday would alarmingly serve for smuggling purposes. Forgery offices produce highly accurate fake Syrian ID/passports, often undetectably. This way has enabled jihadists to smuggle in and out of #Syria over past years, claiming to be Syrians. pic.twitter.com/vTMNlAXRzx — Hussam Hammoud | حسام (@HussamHamoud) July 5, 2024

Telegram üzerinden Suriyeli kardeşlerimizin pasaport, adres gibi bilgilerini paylaşıyorlar. Birileri düğmeye basmış. Artık önlem alın. @AliYerlikaya pic.twitter.com/tPr4Kc7hcu — Yusuf ESEN (@myusufesen) July 4, 2024

In a post on X on Thursday night, July 4, the Turkish interior ministry confirmed a leak involving Syrians.

“It has been seen that a social media account with the nickname *”Uprising#Turkey”* posted today, ‘We will start an uprising in Sultanbeyli between 19.00-20.00,” the ministry wrote.

“Upon investigation, it was determined that the administrator of the social media account is a 14-year-old named E.P. It was also understood that identity information of Syrian refugees under temporary protection was shared from the same account.”

It added, “The necessary action was taken against E.P. by the Istanbul Children’s Branch Directorate.”

Siber Suçlarla Mücadele Daire Başkanlığımız tarafından yürütülen çalışmalarda;



*"Ayaklanış#Türkiye"* rumuzlu bir sosyal medya hesabından bugün, “Saat 19.00-20.00 arası Sultanbeyli'de ayaklanma çıkarmaya başlayacağız” şeklinde paylaşım yapıldığı görülmüştür.



Yapılan incelemede… — T.C. İçişleri Bakanlığı (@TC_icisleri) July 4, 2024

The Turkish presidency of migration management acknowledged a leak but stated that the information does not align with the current data compiled by them.

“A comprehensive investigation has been initiated to determine the years to which this data belongs, from which source it was obtained, and on what date, in order to provide accurate information to the public,” the migration presidency said in a post on X.

Ülkemizde Geçici Koruma Kapsamında Bulunan Suriyelilerin Kimlik Bilgilerinin Sızdırıldığı İddialarına İlişkin Basın Açıklaması ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t4ToJKywSV — Göç İdaresi Başkanlığı (@Gocidaresi) July 4, 2024

Syrian journalist Wissam Shahleh discovered his name and personal information in documents that appear to be genuine.

“Unfortunately, I found out my bio data online,” Shahleh wrote on X.

Violence escalated following 7-year-old Syrian girl molestation in Kayseri, causing property damage and assaults, while Turkish trucks and soldiers were attacked in northern Syria.

Protests in Turkey’s northwestern Syria led to clashes, killing seven and injuring over 20. A 17-year-old Syrian was killed in Antalya.