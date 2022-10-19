Past Blast: When Shehnaaz Gill’s marriage reports shocked fans!

Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses we have in the entertainment industry today. She made her acting debut in 2017 with ‘Sat Shri Akaal England’, when she participated in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

Shehnaaz Gill did not just went on to become one of the most talked about contestants on the Salman Khan show, she also won hearts with her bubbly nature and positive personality and even made it to the top finalists on Bigg Boss 13. Her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla was the highlight of that season. Though they never officially announced their relationship, it was almost confirmed by their friends that the couple was dating.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

A few months before Sidharth’s demise, several media reports stated that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have registered their marriage in court already. In February 2021, speculations were rife that the couple got married secretly in 2020 and were planning to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony in December 2021. SidNaaz fans went gaga when these reports surfaced on the internet. However, life had some different plans for them!

In a turn of events, Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack on September 2, 2021, creating a void in the industry that can never be filled again.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan. The movie is slated to hit the screens on Eid in April 2023. Apart from this, the actress, who is endorsing some reputed brands on social media, has reportedly signed several other Hindi projects which are yet to be revealed.