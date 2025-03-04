Past blast: Why Kareena Kapoor was removed from SRK’s film

Mumbai: In Bollywood, male actors usually get paid more than female actors, even when both play important roles in a movie. Many actresses have spoken about this unfair system, but the industry has been slow to change. Sometimes, when an actress asks for the same pay as a male star, she loses the role. This happened with Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Was the First Choice

Kareena was first offered the lead role in Kal Ho Naa Ho, the top choice to play Naina in the film, but her request for equal pay led to her being replaced. This incident shows the deep-rooted pay difference in Bollywood.

During the casting of Kal Ho Naa Ho, Karan Johar wanted Kareena Kapoor as the female lead, Naina Catherine Kapur. The film was set to star Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena was a popular actress at the time. However, when she was approached for the role, she made a bold request—she wanted to be paid the same amount as Shah Rukh Khan.

Why Kareena Was Replaced

Karan Johar was shocked by Kareena’s demand. In his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, he shared that he was hurt by it and decided to cast someone else. He wrote, “The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge’s release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry.’”

He added, “ I was very hurt. I told my father, ‘Leave that negotiation room’ and I called her. She didn’t take my call, and I said, ‘We’re not taking her.’ And we signed Preity Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn’t speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idotic. She was a kid; she’s a decade younger than me.”

How They Became Friends Again

Their fight ended when Karan’s father, Yash Johar, was diagnosed with cancer. Kareena called Karan to offer support, and this helped them reconnect. After Yash Johar’s passing, Kareena visited Karan, and they spent the night talking. Their friendship returned to normal after that.

He said “We were releasing Kal Ho Naa Ho in November. We had shot the film in June, July, August and in September I had to shoot the songs, make the promos and so on. So I had to head back, while my father continued the treatment in New York.

That was the time Kareena Kapoor called me. It was August. We had not spoken for nine months. She called and said, I heard about Yash uncle’. She got really emotional on the phone, and she said, ‘I love you and I am so sorry I haven’t been in touch. Don’t worry.’’

Kal Ho Naa Ho Was a Big Hit

Even though Kareena was replaced, Kal Ho Naa Ho became a huge success. Made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore, the film earned Rs 85 crore worldwide. Preity Zinta’s performance was loved by audiences, and the film remains a Bollywood classic.

Equal Pay in Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor’s demand for equal pay was ahead of its time. Today, more actresses are speaking up about pay disparity and refusing to accept lower salaries than their male co-stars. While Bollywood has made some progress, the fight for equal pay is still ongoing. Kareena’s story started an important discussion about fair wages in the industry.