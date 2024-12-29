Pastor dies after getting electrocuted in Telangana’s Khammam

Hyderabad: A pastor died after he was electrocuted in Dendukuru village of Madhira mandal, Khammam on Saturday, December 28.

The deceased was identified as Meesala Srinivas Rao. Police said the pastor came into contact with electric traps set up for wild boars.

The pastor’s body was shifted to a hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

This is the latest incident of electrocution in Telangana. In recent times, several people have been electrocuted across the state. While many have resulted in death, some have been critically injured.

On December 14, a 16-year-old boy was electrocuted while charging his mobile phone in Warangal district. The teenager came in contact with a live wire while he kept the phone for charging at his home. He fell unconscious inside his room; the family members immediately rushed him to the nearest hospital where doctors declared him dead.

In a similar case, on October 25, a 23-year-old man died after being electrocuted in his sleep when he came in contact with a live wire kept near his bed to charge his mobile phone at Sadasivanagar of Kamareddy district.

On October 12, a 36-year-old man was electrocuted during the Dasara celebrations in Ragojipet, Bheemaram Mandal of Jagital district. The incident occurred while an effigy of Lord Ravana was being set ablaze. The victim accidentally came into contact with live electric wires connected to a nearby transformer, resulting in severe injuries.