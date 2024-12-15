Telangana: Teenager electrocuted while charging phone in Warangal

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy was electrocuted while charging his phone in Warangal district of Telangana on Saturday, December 14.

The minor has been identified as S Rajesh, a student of class 7 in a private school. The incident occurred at the Chennaraopet village in Warangal.

According to the Chennaraopet police, Rajesh came in contact with a live wire while he kept the phone for charging at his home. He fell unconscious inside his room; the family members immediately rushed him to the nearest hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Also Read Telangana: Man dies of electrocution during Dasara celebration

There have been several cases of electrocution in Telangana where people have died while using electrical appliances. On December 8, a 21-year-old newlywed woman was electrocuted in the Mancherial district of Telangana.

On October 25, a 23-year-old man died after being electrocuted in his sleep when he came in contact with a live wire kept near his bed to charge his mobile phone at Sadasivanagar of Kamareddy district.

On October 12, A 36-year-old man was electrocuted during the Dasara celebrations in Ragojipet, Bheemaram Mandal of Jagital district. The incident occurred while an effigy of Lord Ravana was being set ablaze. The victim accidentally came into contact with live electric wires connected to a nearby transformer, resulting in severe injuries.