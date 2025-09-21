Patanjali foods lowers MRPs on Food, Non-Food products post GST cut

New Delhi: Patanjali Foods Ltd has reduced retail prices (MRP) of various products, including Nutrela soya chunks, with effect from Monday, passing on the benefits of GST reduction to consumers.

In a statement on Sunday, Patanjali Foods announced the decision to reduce the maximum retail price (MRP) across its product portfolio in line with the GST rationalisation.

The revised prices cover the entire range of food and non-food categories, it added.

Patanjali Foods has cut prices of Nutrela Range of soya products.

Nutrela Chunks, Mini Chunks & Granules (1 kg pack) will be sold at Rs 190 from Monday as against Rs 210 now. There will be a reduction of Rs 3 in the 200 gm pack.

In biscuits & cookies category, the MRP of Doodh Biscuit (35g) has been reduced to Rs 4.5 from Rs 5.

In Noodles, Patanjali Twisty Tasty Noodles (50g) will be sold at Rs 9.35 as against Rs 10 now.

Patanjali Foods has also reduced rates of Oral Care and hair care (Dant Kanti Range).

The MRP of Dant Kanti Natural Toothpaste 200g has been reduced to Rs 106 from Rs 120.

Kesh Kanti Amla Hair Oil (100ml) retail prices will be Rs 42 from Monday as against Rs 48.

Similarly, in health & wellness products, Amla Juice (1000 ml) will be sold at Rs 140 from Monday as against the existing price of Rs 150.

A 1 kg pack of Special Chyawanprash will cost Rs 337 from Monday as against Rs 360 now.

In dairy products, Patanjali has reduced rates of cow’s ghee (900 ml) to Rs 732 from Rs 780.

“With this broad-based MRP revision, Patanjali Foods Limited continues to strengthen its position as India’s leading provider of natural, value-driven consumer products,” the statement said.

Patanjali Foods is one of the leading FMCG companies in India. It has a significant market share in cooking oils, which is sold under Ruchi Soya brand.