‘Pathaan’ grosses Rs 1000 cr worldwide

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s latest action entertainer ‘Pathaan’ has zoomed past the fabled Rs 1,000 crore gross worldwide becoming the first Hindi film to breach this milestone in phase one of its release.

‘Pathaan’, on its fourth Monday, saw a solid jump again at the box office. It collected Rs 1.25 crore net in India (Hindi – Rs 1.20 crore, All Dubbed versions – Rs 0.05 crore).

‘Pathaan’ has now recorded $45.94 million in the overseas territories alone, while net collection in India stands at Rs 516.92 crore (Hindi – Rs 498.95 crore, Dubbed – Rs 17.97 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1000 crore (India gross – Rs 623 crore, overseas – Rs377 crore).

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia.