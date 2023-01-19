Pathaan: Hyderabad theaters packed despite expensive tickets

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is considered among the top most followed people around the world. Whatever he does becomes the news and he proved it again despite not giving any movie in the past four years. SRK will be seen on the big screen in the movie Pathaan on 25th of this month.

Since the release of the Besharam track of the movie, SRK landed into controversies. Various right-wing leaders opposed the movie and few are still seeking a ban on its release. Despite stiff opposition from various Hindu organisations, the movie is finally releasing worldwide in theaters.

The pre-booking of the movie has started and tickets in various cities including Hyderabad are selling out swiftly. It was also reported that the BookMyShow site crashed early morning on Thursday due to fast filling of tickets for Pathaan. Critics predict the grand comeback of King Khan as tickets are also sold out above the average price.

INOX is selling every Royal class ticket at Rs 350 while as executive at Rs 295 at the time of filing this report. Cinepolis is selling executive at Rs 295 while VIP at Rs 350. Most famous multiplex chain PVR is also selling classic tickets at Rs 295 while recliners at Rs 350.

Click here to check the complete list of ticket price at various multiplexes in Hyderabad.

Pathaan movie is around a week behind its release and we have observed that tickets for most of the places are already sold out while for other places it is selling out fast at higher price. Selling tickets at this pace denotes that Pathaan will be a box office blockbuster and SRK’s fans are very excited to see their favourite star on the silver screen.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.