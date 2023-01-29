‘Pathaan’ is unstoppable, collects Rs 429 crore worldwide in 4 days

The film collected another Rs 100 crore day on its fourth day, as it registered Rs 53.25 crore net in India (in Hindi and all dubbed versions).

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th January 2023 7:17 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan leaked online on two websites
Shah Rukh Khan's look from Pathaan (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release “Pathaan” is emerging as an unstoppable force at the global box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Raaj Anand, has earned Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days.

The film collected another Rs 100 crore day on its fourth day, as it registered Rs 53.25 crore net in India (in Hindi and all dubbed versions).

The overseas gross recorded up till the fourth day adds up to Rs 164 crore, according to trade analysts.

Also Read
SRK-starrer ‘Pathaan’ grosses Rs 313 crore worldwide in first 3 days

“Pathaan” crossed the Rs 200-crore net mark in India in just four days, with a Rs 265-crore gross collection up on the board. Four days is the shortest time for a Hindi film to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

“Pathaan” has also become the only Hindi film to register three Rs 50-crore days. Now, as a result, all films in YRF’s Spy Universe — “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Tiger Zinda Hai”, “War”, and “Pathaan” — are blockbusters.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button