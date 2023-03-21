Pathaan OTT release date out, check when and where to watch it

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan which has earned around Rs 1100 crore and is still running in theatres is all set to release on the OTT platform ‘Prime Video’ too.

The official Twitter handle of Prime Video shared that Pathaan will be released on March 22, 2023 on the platform. The tweet reads, ” we sense a turbulence in the weather, after all Pathaan is coming! #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

According to the tweet, the movie will be released tomorrow and fans are eagerly waiting to watch some deleted scenes of the movie which are not shown in its theatrical release.

Relevant to mention here that it was earlier reported that the movie will be released in April this year. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.