‘Pathaan’ success victory over BJP’s negative politics: Akhilesh Yadav

Several Hindu rights activists had called for the boycott of the film, which has since its release posted record-breaking revenues.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st January 2023 9:06 pm IST
UP: Akhilesh launches membership drive for Samajwdi party
SP President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday termed the success of film Pathaan a victory of positive thinking, and a fitting reply to BJP’s negative politics.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Pathan becoming a superhit is a victory of positive thinking in the country and in the world, and it is a befitting reply to the negative politics of the BJP.”

Several Hindu rights activists had called for the boycott of the film, which has since its release posted record-breaking revenues.

Also Read
Centre is copying Telangana’s policies, congratulate KCR: Akhilesh Yadav

In the run up to the film, and even after its release, goons across states vandalised cinema halls and tore the film’s posters.

A boycott call was made and trended on Twitter ostensibly over the film’s female lead Deepika Padukone’s outfit its cut and colour in one of the film’s songs.

The spy thriller has broken many box office records and has raised over Rs 500 crore gross worldwide since its release on January 25.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button