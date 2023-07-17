Pathaan's 1000cr collection fake? Watch Kajol's controversial video!

Mumbai: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are two well-known Bollywood stars who have wowed audiences with their undeniable chemistry as lead performers in numerous films. These two have had a three-decade connection and are known for their fiery chemistry. Fans still want to see them together, and Kajol and SRK are constantly questioned about their relationship during interviews.

However, a new interview with Kajol has raised concerns among fans of the hit on-screen jodi, leaving their three-decade-long friendship under scrutiny, sparking questions and speculations.

Kajol’s Latest Statement On SRK

In a recent interview with Live Hindustan, Kajol was asked what she wanted to ask SRK, and she said, “How much did Pathaan actually make?”

This question of the Trial actress has sparked controversy, as many people believe that Kajol is mocking SRK and questioning the legitimacy of Pathaan’s box office stats. The film shattered all box office records earning more than 1000 crore worldwide.

HOST :- One thing you would ask Srk about?
#KAJOL :- I would ask him, How much did #Pathaan really make??



– Everyone knows Pathaan is nothing but a scam.💯

While Kajol supporters defend the actress by posting a video of her gushing about Pathaan and the celebrity, expressing her joy at his every triumph and milestone with Pathaan, others are slamming her indirectly doubting the movie’s huge box office collections.

Kajol about #SRK. Haters can millions of share 2 second cropped clips but they cant prove anything.pic.twitter.com/iM2GoydBBP — अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) July 16, 2023



Speaking more about Pathaan, the movie starred Deepika Padukone as the female lead and an explosive cameo of Salman Khan. It was released on January 25, 2023, in various languages.