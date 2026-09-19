Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2: Meet all 7 confirmed couples

Mumbai: Indian television has no shortage of reality shows, but Pati Patni Aur Panga managed to carve out its own space with its unique take on celebrity relationships. After winning hearts with its first season, the popular reality show is now ready to return with a brand-new season.

Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 is officially set to premiere on October 10, 2026, bringing a fresh set of celebrity couples together to test their relationships through a mix of fun, emotional and challenging tasks.

The first season, which premiered in August 2025, saw Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerge as winners. Building on the success of the debut season, the upcoming installment will once again put real-life celebrity couples to the test as they navigate a series of challenges designed to test their compatibility, understanding and bond.

Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2 contestants

The second season features seven celebrity jodis from the worlds of television, music and entertainment. The couples participating in the show are:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Manoj Tiwari and Surbhi Tiwari

Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul

With couples from different backgrounds and with varying years of marriage, the new season promises plenty of contrasting personalities and relationship dynamics.

Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui to host

Adding to the show’s appeal is its unusual hosting combination. Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and comedian and reality star Munawar Faruqui will come together as hosts for the second season.

Their contrasting personalities are expected to bring a mix of glamour, humour and entertainment to the relationship-based reality show.

The show will return to its original home on Colors TV and will also stream digitally on JioHotstar.

Season 2 will premiere on October 10, 2026, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM. The new time slot is slightly earlier than the first season, which aired at 9:30 PM.

With seven celebrity couples, a new hosting duo and a format centred around real-life relationships, Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 is gearing up to bring another dose of romance, drama, laughter and unexpected moments to television.