Pati, Patni aur Woh: Salacious scandals rock Andhra Pradesh; Government appears partisan

Hyderabad: Ever since Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who romped home victorious on development plank Andhra Pradesh has been rocked by “other woman and sex scandals.”

While Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is busy trying to implement his election promises, construct Amaravathi as the State’s capital, and bring in new investments and development in Andhra Pradesh, scandals have overshadowed developmental issues for the past few months.

The latest is actor Kadambari Jethwani’s case. She had alleged that some YSRCP leaders and two IPS officers detained her during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy rule and brought pressure on her to withdraw a “sexual assault” case she had filed against a businessman Sajjan Jindal, chairman of Jindal in Maharashtra.

For the last few days, media, especially TV channels have been doling out pro and against stories against the actor. The actor who has been brought to Vijayawada for filing complaints to the police cried bitterly in front of the media alleging that some bigwigs in the previous YSRCP led Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Government had made slanderous allegations against her, harassed her and their family. She sought justice.

Interestingly, she had also named two IPS officers for harassment. Telugu Desam Government took up the case seriously since it involved YSRCP leaders and some top cops. A battery of lawyers is backing her.

‘I was tortured’

The actor alleged that the case against her was “illegal” and two police officers misused their powers and intimidated her. She was arrested and released on bail.

The curious case of the actor had its roots in Mumbai. She had filed a “sexual assault” complaint against Sajjan Jindal at Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla complex police station. When police did not take her case seriously, she approached Mumbai High Court following which a case was registered against Jindal.

However, the case took a curious turn when in February, a case of forgery and fraud was filed against her and her parents in Vijayawada by a YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar. This led to her arrest and subsequently, she levelled serious allegations against some YSRCP leaders and top police officials.

Andhra Pradesh government is having a relook into the alleged false case and appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police Ms Sravanthi Roy from the Central Crime Station to investigate the case and submit a report at the earliest.

“I and my family have been tortured and harassed by police and others in the false case. I have done no wrong. I want justice for me and my family from the AP Government,” she told the media.

However, YSRCP leaders and pro-YSRCP media deny her allegations.

Pati, Patni aur Woh

Earlier, people were aghast over a domestic issue involving YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas in Tekkali. His wife Vani, their two daughters, Hyndavi and Naveena, levelled allegations of neglect by their father who was allegedly seeing another woman.

Srinivas contesting on the YSRCP ticket lost the Tekkali Assembly seat in 2014 and the Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections. However, he was nominated to the Legislative Council.

YSRCP leader, who had a tiff with his family, is allegedly in an illicit relationship with a social media influencer and dancer Divvala Madhuri. For days, TV viewers had seen juicy stories, at times disgusting. Madhuri denied all the allegations.

“Mr Srinivas is my guide and philosopher,” Madhuri asserted. Madhuri met with a car accident while driving in Palasa.

She sustained injuries in the accident and was rushed to the Palasa Government Hospital. In a significant turn, Madhuri alleged she deliberately crashed her car, unable to bear online trolls targeting her and her children. She even threatened to commit suicide.

Vijaya Sai Reddy episode

In another juicy story, YSRCP MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy was linked to Kalingiri Shanthi, an Assistant Endowment Commissioner following a complaint by her husband Madan Mohan.

There were demands from rivals to Vijaya Sai Reddy, a close confidant of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to undergo DNA test.

Both YSRCP Member of Parliament Vijaya Sai Reddy and Shanthi denied the allegations saying it was an attempt to malign their image. They also threatened to sue media houses.

Vijaya Sai Reddy said the woman employee had met him on a couple of occasions in the course of her duty like many other officials when he was in Visakhapatnam and denied any wrongdoings.

Peeping toms

Close on the heels of the actor incident, an alleged hidden camera in the toilet of a hostel of female students of a private Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna District and the circulation of some objectionable videos have rocked the State.

A female student, who noticed tampered showers, and taps in the bathroom raised an alarm leading to all-night protests by the female students. They alleged that a camera was secretly placed and recordings were sold by a senior student of the same college.

The government immediately swung into action and ordered an inquiry. Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh on his X post said, “I got detailed information on the incident from officials. I have ordered an inquiry into hidden cameras. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits. I directed officials to ensure these incidents do not recur in colleges.”

Some students stumbled upon the concealed camera in their toilet, complained to college authorities, and organised protests till government officials assured stringent action against the culprits.

Shockingly, in almost all scandals media outlets have taken opposite stands making them salacious.