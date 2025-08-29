Patna: BJP marches over insult to PM Modi; clash erupts with Congress workers

The situation was brought under control following the intervention of the police, which persuaded the BJP workers to retreat.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th August 2025 3:11 pm IST
BJP trying to retain dominance in Bhopal, Cong hopes better performance in MP's capital
Representative image

Patna: Workers of the BJP and the Congress clashed in Patna on Friday during a protest march taken out by the ruling party in protest against the use of abusive language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

BJP workers, led by senior leaders like ministers Nitin Nabin and Sanjay Saraogi, besides MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia, marched to Sadaqat Ashram, the state Congress headquarters, a couple of kilometres away, raising slogans against the incident in Darbhanga two days ago.

“We are not going to tolerate the insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi and his associates must apologise to the nation”, said Nabin.

MS Teachers

The gates of Sadaqat Ashram were locked from inside by Congress workers who pelted BJP cadres with stones. In response, BJP workers hurled their party flags like missiles, beat photographs of Gandhi with sticks and vandalised vehicles parked nearby.

The situation was brought under control following the intervention of the police, which persuaded the BJP workers to retreat.

“It was a minor clash, and we have received complaints of injuries sustained by people from both sides. The entire matter will be investigated and further action will be taken accordingly”, Superintendent of Police, Patna (Central) Diksha told PTI.

Meanwhile, a group of Congress workers sat on a dharna outside the Sadaqat Ashram gates in protest against “hooliganism” (gundagardi) of the BJP.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th August 2025 3:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button