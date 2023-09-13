Patna HC imposes Rs 20K fine on Bihar education department’s additional chief Secy

The matter was related to the recruitment of contractual teachers in the state.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th September 2023 10:52 am IST
Patna high court (Photo: Twitter)

Patna: The Patna High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on K.K. Pathak, the additional chief secretary of the education department, in a case of contempt of court.

Peoples Career

The matter was related to the recruitment of contractual teachers in the state. The case was filed by a job aspirant, Sangeeta Kumari, and the high court gave the decision on September 9.

Kundan Kumar, the lawyer of the petitioner, claimed that the education department had been partial during the recruitment of contractual teachers. As a result, his candidate was not selected for the job.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
SC to hear pleas challenging Patna HC’s order on caste-based survey on Friday

“After that recruitment in 2020, the education department had not taken any decision on further recruitment of contractual teachers. When the petitioner filed a case in the high court, it had directed the education department to file the reply within two months. The education department failed to reply on it,” Kumar said.

“As a result, the double bench of Justice P.B. Bajanthri and Justice Arun Kumar Jha believed that it is a case of contempt and hence imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the additional chief secretary of the education department,” Kumar said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th September 2023 10:52 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button