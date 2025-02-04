Patna High Court to hear 70th BPSC PT exam case amid ongoing controversy

Patna: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), an important hearing regarding the 70th BPSC Preliminary Examination (PT) is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in the Patna High Court.

The case will be heard by a Division Bench led by Justice Arvind Singh Chandel.

Earlier, 14 petitions were filed in the Patna High Court demanding the cancellation and re-conduct of the 70th BPSC PT exam.

The court merged all petitions into a single case, with the last scheduled hearing on January 31.

However, the hearing was postponed at the last moment, leaving thousands of candidates eagerly awaiting a verdict.

During a previous hearing on January 16, the High Court had sought a response from the BPSC.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, BPSC recently announced the PT exam results, sparking further controversy.

Out of the 3,28,990 candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam, 21,581 were declared successful.

The commission released the results within 45 days, despite demands for the exam’s cancellation.

The court, however, refused to stay the results. The matter even reached the Supreme Court, where petitioners sought a hearing.

However, the apex court advised them to approach the Patna High Court, leading to the case being re-filed there.

The issue triggered widespread protests across Bihar, with student organisations staging demonstrations in Patna demanding a fair resolution.

In response to the protests, the BPSC conducted a re-examination on January 4 for candidates at the Bapu examination centre in Patna, where significant irregularities were reported during the initial exam on December 13, 2024.

Despite these measures, candidates continue to express dissatisfaction, alleging that their grievances have not been adequately addressed by BPSC officials.

With the latest hearing scheduled today, all eyes are on the Patna High Court’s decision, which could have significant implications for the future of the 70th BPSC exam.