Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday alleged state Congress president Nana Patole had wished death for sitting Akola MP Sanjay Dhotre.

Fadnavis tagged a speech of Patole in Akola to back his claim and said such statements were against the culture of the state.

Patole’s comments are highly insensitive and he must apologise, Fadnavis said on X.