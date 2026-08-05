Pattas given to Kodangal farmers hit by TGIIC land acquisition

Hyderabad: Upon the directions of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Vikarabad district administration on Wednesday, August 5, distributed house site pattas to eligible farmers from Lagacherla, Hakimpet and Polepally villages who lost their lands for the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Industrial Corridor project.

Vikarabad District Collector Deepak Tiwari distributed the pattas at Basi Reddy Function Hall in Kodangal.

Addressing the gathering, the district collector said that the government is firmly committed to ensuring that industrial growth goes hand in hand with the welfare, rehabilitation and resettlement of farmers who have sacrificed their lands for development.

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A draw of lots was conducted for the allotment of house sites, benefiting 432 people. Meanwhile, 121 beneficiaries were allotted plots through direct allotment.

The collector appreciated the cooperation extended by the farmers in the successful implementation of the rehabilitation programme.