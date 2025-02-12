Pawan Kalyan begins temple tour to Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday began a three-day pilgrimage to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, seen as part of his ‘Sanatan Dharma Parirakshana’ (protection of ancient dharma) mission.

After landing at Kochi Airport, the actor-politician left for Sri Agastya Maharshi Temple.

After offering prayers at this temple, he will proceed to Meenakshi Sundareshwara Temple at Madurai in Tamil Nadu. He is scheduled to visit various temples in Tamil Nadu on Thursday and Friday. These include Sri Parashurama Swamy Temple, Agastya Jeeva Samadhi, Kumbeshwara Temple, Swamimalai, and Thiruthani Subramanya Swamy Temple.

Pawan Kalyan embarked on the temple tour shortly after recovering from viral fever and severe spondylosis.

The Jana Sena leader had originally planned a five-day tour to Kerala and Tamil Nadu but this has now been curtailed to three days due to his health condition.

The Deputy CM skipped the meeting of ministers and secretaries with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday. During the review on Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Civil Supplies Minister and Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar intervened to inform the participants that Pawan Kalyan had been suffering from severe spondylosis for two weeks, and could not attend the meeting.

Manohar said the Deputy Chief Minister would attend his official duties in 2-3 days. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu enquired about Pawan Kalyan’s health condition and said that he tried to speak to him over the phone but he was not reachable.

After TDP-led NDA stormed to power in Andhra Pradesh in June and especially after a row erupted over alleged adulteration of ghee used for making Tirupati laddus, Pawan Kalyan started raising his voice for protection of ‘Sanatan Dharma.’

Pawan Kalyan, who undertook ‘praishchita deeksha’ over the adulteration of Tirupati laddu, demanded legislation and a national board for the protection of Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing a public meeting in Tirupati on October 3, 2024, he demanded that secularism must be upheld in a manner that ensures uniform response to any threat or harm caused to any religion or faith.

Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Tamil Nadu is likely to generate political heat as Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is known for his strong opposition to ‘Sanatan Dharma’. The DMK leader had made controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma in 2023.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai is also likely to join Pawan Kalyan during his visit to Tamil Nadu.