Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 6 crores for flood Relief in Telugu States

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has once again shown his generosity. Due to the recent heavy rains, both Telugu states have been severely affected by floods. Many areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are submerged in water, and people are facing significant hardships. Especially in places like Vijayawada, the floodwaters have yet to recede, making the situation even more difficult.

Pawan Kalyan announced yesterday evening that he is personally donating one crore rupees to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This morning, he further announced that he will be donating an additional Rs. 1 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Additionally, after learning that nearly 400 villages in Andhra Pradesh have been affected by the floods, he declared that he would donate one lakh rupees to each of these villages. After sending the Rs. 1 crore to the CM’s Relief Fund, he stated that he would personally ensure the financial assistance is delivered to each of the 400 villages.

In total, Pawan Kalyan has contributed Rs. 6 crores towards flood relief efforts.

Meanwhile, the opposition party, YSRCP, criticized him for not visiting the flood-affected areas as the Deputy Chief Minister. Responding to this, Pawan Kalyan clarified that officials had advised him against participating in rescue operations, as his involvement could hinder the ongoing rescue efforts. Hence, he refrained from directly entering the field.