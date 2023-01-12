Pawan Kalyan heading for divorce for 3rd time?

Hyderabad: Indian entertainment industry has had its fair share of marriages and divorces among its prominent actors. Over the years, many celebrities have ended their marriages, some after several years of being together and others after a relatively short period. And now, speculations are rife that Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan is heading for divorce for the third time.

A rumour has been circulating on social media and some YouTube channels that Pawan Kalyan and his 3rd wife Anna Lezhneva are calling it quits. Gossip mills also said that the couple had filed a case in Nampally Court, Hyderabad. While there is no official confirmation about this yet, a Great Andhra report says there is no truth to these rumours and there’s no trouble in the couple’s love paradise.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva got married in 2013. They have a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanovna and a son named Mark Shankar Pawanovich. This is the third marriage for Kalyan, who was previously married to Nandini and Renu Desai.

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan has Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline which is slated to hit the screens in April this year.