Pawan Kalyan to move out of Hyderabad - Know the details inside
Pawan Kalyan (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan and the leader of the Jana Sena Party, has set his sights on a more serious political journey as the Andhra Pradesh state assembly elections approach in less than nine months. Pawan Kalyan has decided to relocate his political base from Hyderabad to Mangalagiri in the Guntur district, where he will concentrate on his political campaign and actively engage with the public.

According to Greater Andhra reports, key members of the party have urged Pawan Kalyan to work from Mangalagiri, aligning his focus with the upcoming elections. In response to these requests, a new residence near the party’s central office in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, is being built to his specifications, and he will soon relocate there. 

While the move shows Pawan Kalyan’s commitment to politics, his thriving film career will not be overlooked. He will, however, only be available in Hyderabad during filming. Producers, directors, and scriptwriters will be required to visit Mangalagiri to discuss projects and other film-related matters, in an unprecedented move. His recent relocation to Mangalagiri has sparked a flurry of activity as he actively engages with party seniors and plans for the Vaarahi Yatra’s third phase. 

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan, who is currently working on projects such as “OG,” “Hari Hara Veera Mallu,” and “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” plans to finish “OG,” directed by Sujeeth, before moving on to other projects. 

