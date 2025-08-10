Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema. Whenever his movie comes out, fans celebrate like it’s a festival. Tickets sell out fast and theaters are packed. But this time, things turned out very differently. His latest film became a huge disappointment at the box office.

Box Office Disaster

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit was a film fans had been waiting for a long time. It was on sets for years, with many delays and changes in release dates. The producer spent a huge amount of money, borrowing from financiers, and over time the interest costs kept increasing. By the time it released on July 24, 2025, the budget had reached around Rs. 300 crore. Everyone expected a blockbuster.

The movie released with huge hype, but reviews and audience response were poor. Collections dropped quickly after the first day. In some areas, the producer got money from distributors, but in others he released it on his own and suffered big losses. Overall, the movie earned only about Rs. 175 crore from theatrical and non-theatrical business, which means the producer lost more than Rs. 100 crore.

Fans’ Reaction and Hope for ‘OG’

Fans were shocked and sad as they had high hopes for this film. Many took to social media to share their disappointment. Still, Pawan Kalyan’s loyal fans are now looking forward to his next big movie, OG, hoping it will bring back the box office magic.