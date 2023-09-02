Pawan Kalyan’s net worth, list of properties in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, younger brother of megastar Chiranjeevi, is one of the most prominent actors down south. He is not only an actor but also a producer, director, screenwriter, politician and a philanthropist. Pawan has been ruling the South cinema over 2 decades now and has always managed to grab attention with his powerful on-screen and off-screen persona.

Pawan Kalyan made his acting debut with the film ‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’ in 1996. Some of his best movies include Gokulamlo Seetha, Suswagatam, Kushi, Gabbar Singh, Badri, Attarintiki Daredi among others.

The actor is celebrating his 52nd birthday today and on this special day, let’s have a look at his massive net worth and lavish properties that he owns.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan Net Worth 2023

According to reports, Pawan Kalyan’s whopping net worth is estimated to be around Rs 116 crores. He is one of the richest actors of Tollywood. Reportedly, his earns Rs 1.5 crore per month and nearly Rs 20 crore yearly.

List Of Luxurious Properties

Just like other Telugu celebrities, Pawan too is a proud owner of several valuable properties in Hyderabad and other cities. He owns a luxurious bungalow and a flat in Hyd. Pawan also owns a palatial farmhouse in new Shankarpally, few kilometres away from Hyderabad.

1. Pawan Kalyan’s Jubilee Hills Home

Nestled in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, the actor bought his new home in 2021 where he resides with his wife Anna Lezhneva and their son. As per a report in Money Control, the actor’s new property is worth Rs 12 crore.

2. Flat in Banjara Hills

Pawan Kalyan’s second property in Hyderabad is a lavish flat that is reportedly worth Rs 1.75 crore.

3. Huge Farmhouse

According to various media reports, Pawan owns a sprawling farmhouse located near Janwada Village of Shankarpalli Mandal, Ranga Reddy District. He has a mango farm and does follow organic agricultural methods to grow vegetables.

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan has OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline.