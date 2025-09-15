Hyderabad: Tollywood is buzzing with excitement as upcoming movie OG gears up for release. The action drama, starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, is one of the most hyped movies in recent years. Fans are treating this as not just another release on 25th sept, but as the grand comeback of their favourite hero. With the release date just a few days away, the craze has touched unbelievable levels.

Advance Booking Craze

The demand for tickets is already huge even before advance bookings officially open. Fans are preparing for massive celebrations with benefit shows, cutouts, and rallies. But what’s really shocking everyone is the trend of ticket auctions.

OG First Ticket Auctions

Pawan Kalyan’s fans have taken their love to another level. Across different cities, the very first ticket of OG has been sold for record-breaking prices.

• Nizam Region: First ticket sold for Rs. 5,00,000. Bought by Team Pawan Kalyan North America.

• Kukatpally (Viswanath 70mm): First ticket sold for Rs. 1,12,000.

• Other Bids at Viswanath 70mm: Rs. 23,111 and Rs. 18,100.

• Chennai: Top bid Rs. 1,00,000. Others sold for Rs. 47,000 and Rs. 25,000.

All the money collected through these auctions is being donated to the Janasena Party, showing that fans are celebrating their hero with both love and purpose.

These never-before-seen prices prove the unmatched craze for Pawan Kalyan. Fans are competing to show who can pay the highest amount just to hold the first ticket in their hands. Social media is flooded with videos of auctions, celebrations, and countdowns for the big day.