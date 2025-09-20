Pawan Kalyan’s OG: Hyderabad ticket prices announced

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG is creating massive buzz across Telugu states. Fans are calling it his grand comeback to the big screen, and trade circles predict record-breaking openings. Overseas, the film has already crossed 2 million dollars in pre-release sales. With the Dussehra season ahead, the hype around Pawan’s gangster drama is unmatched.

Hyderabad and Nizam Ticket Prices

Adding to the excitement, the Telangana government has approved a special premiere show at 9 PM on September 24. Tickets for this one show will be priced at Rs. 800, including GST. From September 25 to October 4, ticket prices will be hiked across the state. Single screens can charge Rs. 277 per ticket, up by Rs. 100, while multiplex tickets will cost Rs. 445, up by Rs. 150. In Nizam, known as the biggest market for Telugu cinema, these rates are expected to drive massive openings.

Andhra Pradesh Comparison

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has permitted benefit shows from 1 AM on September 25, with tickets fixed at Rs. 1000 including GST. For the next ten days, single screens in AP can charge Rs. 125 more and multiplexes Rs. 150 more on existing rates. This means Telangana’s premiere ticket is Rs. 200 cheaper than Andhra Pradesh, though regular tickets remain almost on par after the hike.

Massive Openings Expected

With both governments giving the green signal, advance bookings are expected to begin soon. Fans are eagerly waiting to grab tickets, and distributors believe OG will shatter opening day records in Hyderabad and across Nizam. The film’s combination of government approval, festival season, and Pawan Kalyan’s star power is expected to make it one of the biggest releases of 2025.