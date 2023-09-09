Pawan Kalyan’s plane not allowed to take-off for Vijayawada

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 9th September 2023 6:42 pm IST
Pawan Kalyan
Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and popular actor Pawan Kalyan'

Hyderabad: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and popular actor Pawan Kalyan’s chartered aircraft was not allowed to take off for Vijayawada from Begumpet Airport here on Saturday. 

He was leaving for Vijayawada to meet Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who had been arrested by the Andhra Pradesh CID in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam. 

They said Pawan Kalyan was going to Vijayawada to attend a meeting with party leaders at JSP central office in Mangalagiri on Sunday. 

With permission denied for take-off, Pawan Kalyan returned from the airport. 

Police reportedly told him that his visit may lead to law and order problems. 

Naidu, who was arrested in Nandyal early Saturday, was shifted to Vijayawada by the police. 

He is likely to be presented before a magistrate late on Saturday evening. 

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan condemned Naidu’s arrest and called it a political vendetta by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

The JSP leader said that his party would stand by the TDP supremo. 

