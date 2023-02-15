Pawan Kalyan’s salary becomes talk of town, check here

Hyderabad: Actors and their salaries for movies and brand endorsements have always been the topic of interest among fans. Pawan Kalyan’s massive remuneration for his next is the current talk of town. Reportedly, the south superstar is charging Re 75cr and also one third of the total profit for his upcoming project with Sujeeth and producer Danayya.

If the reports are anything to go by, Pawan Kalyan’s has hiked his fee. As per Filmy Focus, he earlier charged Rs 60cr for Vakeel Saab. He is even considered as the second highest paid actor in Tollywood after Prabhas.

Pawan Kalyan has several other projects in the works, including “Hari Hara Veera Mallu” with Nidhhi Agerwal and Sonal Chauhan and “Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh” with Harish Shankar.

He has also agreed to work on a film with Surender Reddy, which has excited the curiosity of his fans.

The announcement poster, which features the Power Star in a dynamic pose with the tagline “They call him OG,” has already sparked interest among fans.

With Pawan Kalyan’s massive salary for this project, expectations are high, and audiences can’t wait to see what he has in store.

With his star power and talent, Pawan Kalyan is sure to deliver yet another blockbuster as the year progresses. Keep an eye out for more updates on this project and other upcoming releases as the Power Star continues to dominate the south film industry with his brilliant action.