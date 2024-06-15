Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira gets mobbed in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Hyderabad: Akira Nandan, the son of Pawan Kalyan, has been in the spotlight recently due to his father’s political and cinematic achievements. Akira has grown up in the public eye as the child of a prominent actor-politician. His presence at public events and film screenings often garners significant attention from fans and media alike.

Akira was seen at the DEVI 70MM theatre in Hyderabad for the re-release of his father’s classic movie “Thammudu” on June 15. This event was not only a celebration of the film’s popularity but also an opportunity for Akira to connect with his father’s fanbase. As he exited the theatre, the Starkid got mobbed by several fans and a video of the same went viral online. Watch here.

Akira’s involvement in such events highlights the close-knit relationship between him and his father, as well as his growing interest in the entertainment industry.

Who is Akira Nandan?

Born in 2004, Akira Nandan is the eldest son of Pawan Kalyan and his second wife, Renu Desai, who is also a former model-turned-actor. He has a younger sister named Aadhya Konidela. According to reports, he completed his schooling at Oakridge International School, Hyderabad. In 2022, he finished his high school education at Indus International School.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has recently been in the spotlight for his significant political achievements. His party, Janasena, emerged victorious in the elections, and he has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. This appointment comes with a portfolio that includes Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology.