Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG locks OTT and satellite deals

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, Tollywood superstar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, commands one of the biggest fan bases in Indian cinema. His most anticipated movie They Call Him OG is set to hit theatres on September 25, and excitement has reached a fever pitch.

The pre-release event, branded as the OG Concert, will be held this evening with the trailer launch. Initially planned for a morning release, the trailer was delayed, causing a stir among fans who have been eagerly waiting.

Stellar Cast and Production

Directed by Sujeeth, the film features Pawan Kalyan as gangster Ojas Gambheera. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut as the antagonist, while Priyanka Mohan plays the female lead. Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy also appear in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment with a massive Rs. 250 crore budget, the film has music by Thaman.

OTT and Satellite Rights

The buzz extends beyond theatres. Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital rights, while Star Maa has secured satellite rights. Though price details remain undisclosed, the deals reflect the film’s high demand.

Ticket Hike and Early Shows

Telangana has approved a special premiere on September 24 with ticket prices set at Rs. 800. Regular shows begin the next day with a temporary ticket hike Rs. 277 in single screens and Rs. 445 in multiplexes. Andhra Pradesh has allowed shows from 1 AM on September 25, with tickets priced at Rs. 1000.

In the US, advance bookings are record-breaking. Distributor Prathyangira Cinemas has lined up nearly 100 Cinemark XD screens, surpassing Pushpa 2. With such massive hype, They Call Him OG is poised to make history at the box office.