Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna shares emotional mother’s day post

Chennai: Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Konidela and actresses Abhirami and Radhika Sarathkumar were among scores of people who penned tributes to mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Anna Konidela, who took to her Instagram page to pen a tribute to mothers the world over, wrote, “To the mothers who gave birth at 19, and the mothers who waited until 40. To the women who brought children into this world naturally, and the women who fought through IVF, injections, waiting rooms, and heartbreak. To the mothers who stayed home, and the mothers who returned to work while carrying guilt they were never meant to carry.”

She went on to say, “To the women raising children alone. To the women healing parts of themselves while trying to raise someone else gently. To the mothers who lost a child. To the women who survived miscarriages and had to continue living while the world kept moving around them. To the women who dream of becoming mothers someday. And to the women whose love is already big enough to choose adoption.”

“There is no single way to be a woman. And there is no single way to be a mother. Behind every version of motherhood is sacrifice, fear, strength, exhaustion, love, and a thousand invisible things the world rarely stops to notice. Today is not about perfection. It’s about honouring women for everything they carry. Happy Mother’s Day,” she said.

Actress Radhika Sarath Kumar, for her part, remembered her mother, who she said she missed very much. she wrote, “We all miss her, #mothersday. .Always Mother’s Day @raajuradha @mohanratha22 @nirosha_radha.”

Actress Abhirami, in her Instagram tribute to mothers, wrote, “To my mother who raised me as her daughter, and to my daughter who is raising the mother in me! To all the women who are on their various journeys of motherhood. To all the women who have chosen to be childfree (yes you too… I’m sure you take on the role to someone). And to all the dads who play both roles, Happy mother’s day! #motherdaughter #mothersday.”