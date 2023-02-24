Pawan Khera tenders apology in SC, claims Assam CM

Khera was arrested on Thursday from the IGI Airport by officials of the Assam Police, hours after he was stopped from boarding a flight to Raipur.

Published: 24th February 2023 3:14 pm IST
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that Congress leader Pawan Khera has “tendered an unequivocal apology” for his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said: “The majesty of law shall always prevail. The accused has tendered an unconditional apology… We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter. Assam Police will follow the matter to its logical end.”

In his post, the Chief Minister also shared the writ petition Khera filed in the Supreme Court.

Khera was arrested on Thursday from the IGI Airport by officials of the Assam Police, hours after he was stopped from boarding a flight to Raipur.

Later in the day, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Dwarka court in Delhi granted him an interim bail till February 28 n a bail bond of Rs 30,000 and one surety of the same amount.

The magistrate passed the order after receiving a copy of the Supreme Court’s ruling that the Congress leader will be released on interim bail upon production before a magistrate in Delhi.

