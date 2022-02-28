Pawandeep, Arunita paint London streets with love – Viral video

Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and runner-up Arunita Kanjilal, who wooed the audience with their amazing chemistry on the reality show, have always stressed the fact that they are just good friends. But fans continue to pair them together. Their rumoured relationship was one of the most talked about topics of the season.

Now, a video of Pawandeep where he can be seen walking hands in hands with Arunita on London streets has gone viral. The viral clip which is being shared by fan pages on Instagram is taking the internet by storm with fans commenting on their bond.

Post Indian Idol 12, both Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have delivered back to back hit songs — ‘Tere Bagairr Teri Umeed’ and ‘O Saiyyoni’. They even mesmerised the audience and fans with their ‘love anthem’- Manzoor Dil.

Last month, several photos and videos of Arunita Kanjilal attending Pawandeep Rajan’s sister’s wedding in Uttarakhand surfaced online.

Currently, Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan are constantly busy with their international tours and recordings. They will be seen performing live in Indore on 9th April.