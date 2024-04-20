Munawar Faruqui hospitalised, facing serious health issue?

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has caught the attention once again, but this time it’s not for his jokes or wins. Reports suggest that he is unwell and has been hospitalized.

Munawar Faruqui shared a picture on his Instagram with an IV drip, indicating his health condition. Alongside the image, he wrote, “Lag gaye nazar.” Later, he requested his followers to pray for him, hinting at his health struggles.

While the details about his illness remain undisclosed, fans have flooded social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), with wishes for his speedy recovery. The hashtag “Get Well Soon Munawar” has also been trending online as fans express their concern and support for the comedian.

★★ Get well soon Munawar ★★#MunawarFaruqui || #MKJW || #MKJW𓃵#MunawarKiJanta || #MunawarWarriors pic.twitter.com/bDY2DR4NSq — SAHIL (@SahilCh34483551) April 19, 2024

Bhai Hope u feel better soon and get back to your usual self with lots of love and positive energy❤️😊🤗🫂@Razzakbhai8 @munawar0018



GET WELL SOON MUNAWAR#MKJW #MunawarKiJanta𓃵 #MunawarFaruqui𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ZbROSUN0sK — 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮🐣(ˢᵒⁿᵃ) (@sup35082) April 20, 2024

Munawar Faruqui, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17 earlier this year, has been active post his victory. He featured in a romantic music video titled ‘Halki Halki Si’ alongside Hina Khan and was also part of Shehnaaz Gill’s song promotions.

Additionally, Munawar has been making headlines for relationship speculations. Rumors link him romantically with Mumbai-based cosmetologist Dr. Aashna Kanchwala, although insiders have clarified that they are just good friends.

Fans now eagerly await updates on Munawar Faruqui’s health.