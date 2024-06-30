Pawar congratulates Indian cricket team on T20 WC win

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team on its T20 World Cup win and said the country has now created a special place in this sport.

India on Saturday ended their 11-year wait for a global trophy, overcoming South Africa, who chocked at the business end of the final match, by seven runs to emerge champions in the T20 World Cup at Bridgetown in Barbados.

It was India’s second T20 World Cup victory after they won it in 2007 under MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Addressing a news conference here, Pawar said there were days when Australia and England dominated the cricketing world.

“Now, India has created a special place in this sport. It took time for us to lift the T20 World Cup. (Jaspreet) Bumrah and (Suryakumar) Yadav played well. Rahul Dravid (coach) also gave good guidance to our players. I would like to congratulate the Indian team for the win,” said the former chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

On the retirement of skipper Rohit Sharma and star cricketer Virat Kohli from T20 Internationals, Pawar said, “I will congratulate them as they both have taken the right decision at the right time. It’s good enough that you retire when you are in form. Both have made immense contribution in the world of cricket.”