‘Pay extra for AC’: Telangana cabbies announce new campaign this summer

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) on Monday, April 8, announced a ‘No AC Campaign’ due to declining per kilometre fares under offer by major cab aggregators like Uber, Ola and Rapido.

“@TGPWU announces No AC Campaign. We, drivers working with #Uber, #Ola and #Rapido apps are unable to turn on the AC in our cabs due to declining per-kilometre fares. The cost of running our cabs with AC is rupees 16-18 per kilometre,” the organisation said in a post on X.

Pay extra

The gig workers body said that after accounting for commissions charged by Uber, Ola and Rapido, the drivers are able to earn only rupees 10-12 per km.

“All our customers on this matter. If they require the AC to be switched on during rides, we request them to kindly offer us a tip to help us adequately meet the costs,” it added.

The Union recently appealed to the state transport commissioner to take strict action against illegal cab services and implement uniform fares for city taxis and app-based taxis.

In a letter to the transport commissioner, the workers union pointed out the illegal ways vehicles from other states such as Andhra, Karnataka Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are operating and providing cab service in Telangana with temporary permits.

“Instead of leaving the state once their permit expires, these vehicles work on app-based ride-hailing or sharing services from Ola, Uber, Rapido and other IT companies. We urge you to conduct special checks in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy areas,” the letter read.

The workers’ union suggested increasing vehicle checks in Uppal, LB Nagar, Aramgarh, BHEL cross roads and airport areas.

“During festive services, illegal cab services by private vehicles increase, affecting registered cab drivers. Despite repeated complaints, authorities have failed to address the grievances,” the letter read.