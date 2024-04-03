Telangana Gig workers demand uniform fares, crackdown on illegal cabs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), on Wednesday, March 3, appealed to the state transport commissioner to take strict action against illegal cab services and implement uniform fares for city taxis and app-based taxis.

In a letter to the transport commissioner, the workers union pointed out the illegal ways vehicles from other states such as Andhra, Karnataka Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are operating and providing cab service in Telangana with temporary permits.

Dear @PonnamLoksabha ji, @TSRTAIndia Multiple representations of other state vehicles operating illegally in Telangana. take strict action against illegal cab services and aggregator companies, and implement uniform fares for city taxis. pic.twitter.com/feppY87tVA — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) April 3, 2024

“Instead of leaving the state once their permit expires, these vehicles work on app-based ride-hailing or sharing services from Ola, Uber, Rapido and other IT companies. We urge you to conduct special checks in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy areas,” the letter read.

The workers’ union suggested increasing vehicle checks in Uppal, LB Nagar, Aramgarh, BHEL cross roads and airport areas.

“During festive services, illegal cab services by private vehicles increase, affecting registered cab drivers. Despite repeated complaints, authorities have failed to address the grievances,” the letter read.