Paytm gets RBI nod to operate as online payment aggregator

New Delhi: Paytm Payments Services has received the Reserve Bank of India’s nod to operate as an online payment aggregator, its parent firm and Paytm brand owner One 97 Communications said in a filing on Tuesday.

The move also removes restriction on Paytm Payments Services Limited from onboarding new merchants which was imposed on the company on November 25, 2022.

“Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Limited (OCL or the Company), for a Payment Aggregator (PA) licence. We would like to inform you that Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) has granted ‘in-principle’ authorisation to PPSL vide its letter…dated August 12, 2025, to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007,” the filing said.

The company had applied for the permit in March 2020 but the approval was stuck due to certain compliance issues related to Foreign Direct Investment in the company.

The permit comes within a fortnight of Chinese firm Alibaba group exiting the One97 Communications after selling the entire stake.